Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco Nevada stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $159.92.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

