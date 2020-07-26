C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRW opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $74.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.