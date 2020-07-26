Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,296,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after buying an additional 188,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

