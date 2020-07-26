Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $849,633,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Shares of WAT opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.13. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

