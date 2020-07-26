Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,200 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $160.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

