Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $74,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $78,648,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total value of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $202.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

