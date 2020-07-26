Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Lessened by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $291.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day moving average is $233.67. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report