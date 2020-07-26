Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,814.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

