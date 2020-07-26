1,872 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,222,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,948 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,163,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $95,999,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $219,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,457 shares of company stock worth $12,147,241. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

