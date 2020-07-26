SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $85,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

