Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 1,193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

