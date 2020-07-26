Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,593 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $169,819,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in eBay by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,261 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,667 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.12 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. eBay’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

