Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,609 Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masco by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,765,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

MAS stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.