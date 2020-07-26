Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 673 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $123.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

