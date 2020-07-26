VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 74 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,814.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,274.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.