Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 6,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 600 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Zions Bancorporation NA Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.
Discovery Inc Series C Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report