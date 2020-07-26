Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 148 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,274.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,885.91.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

