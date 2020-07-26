New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2,708.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 49,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 74.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $130.79 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

