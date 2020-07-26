Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

