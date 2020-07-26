Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after buying an additional 693,442 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,711,000 after acquiring an additional 619,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after acquiring an additional 576,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

