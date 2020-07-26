Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

