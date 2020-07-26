Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.