Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,161,411 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Electric worth $54,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.