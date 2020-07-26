Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 545.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $133.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

