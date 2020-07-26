Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,871 shares of company stock worth $2,115,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.