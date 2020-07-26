Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

In other Store Capital news, CEO Christopher H. Volk bought 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,450 shares of company stock valued at $265,034. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STOR stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.95. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.