Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Invests $99,000 in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLM. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 17.8% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $10.62 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1853 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

