Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,950.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $11,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

