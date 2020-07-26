EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.37% of EPAM Systems worth $52,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $274.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $283.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 1,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $337,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,864.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

