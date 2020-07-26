Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes $84,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of VLO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.