Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,111 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Republic Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $85.03 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

