First Trust Advisors LP Has $49.54 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 89,528 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

