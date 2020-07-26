First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,561 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $53,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $84,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Emerson Electric Co. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Fortinet Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,725 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp.
