First Trust Advisors LP Sells 127,561 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,561 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $53,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

