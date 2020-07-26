First Trust Advisors LP Has $58.60 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.46.

NEE stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $285.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,102 shares of company stock valued at $23,532,028 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

