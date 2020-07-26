iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 174.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.