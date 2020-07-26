First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,573 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of SYSCO worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

