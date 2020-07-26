Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $90,000 Investment in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,136,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after buying an additional 18,846,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,189,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,623,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after buying an additional 2,429,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,971,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,998,000 after buying an additional 2,428,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of ENLC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. EnLink Midstream LLC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

