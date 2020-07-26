First Trust Advisors LP Sells 145,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $60,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $107.28 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

