Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Prudential Financial worth $58,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $64.91 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

