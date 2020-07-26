Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,606,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of APH opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

