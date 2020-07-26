Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

