18,957 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

