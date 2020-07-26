M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,912 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $48,204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSE GPN opened at $172.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.19. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.