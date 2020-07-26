M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $173.76 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.73. The company has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 511.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

