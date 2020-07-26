Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

