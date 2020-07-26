Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

