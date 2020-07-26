M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,262 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 47,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

KMI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.60, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

