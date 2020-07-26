NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Sells 145,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Sells 145,980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP
Prudential Financial Inc Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in DTE Energy Co
KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson
Amphenol Co. Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Amphenol Co. Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors
Johnson & Johnson Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report