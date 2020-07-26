NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 631,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 108,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average is $144.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

