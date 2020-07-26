M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 173 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,144,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Shares of DOV opened at $105.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. Dover Corp has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

