Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $70,529,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $56,275,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after acquiring an additional 380,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth about $28,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,493,677.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.71, for a total transaction of $574,338.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,326.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $118.75 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.52.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

