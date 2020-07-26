Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $603,000 Investment in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

